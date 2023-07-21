Amyra Dastur bags three Punjabi films

Actress Amyra Dastur has been acing her craft not just in Bollywood, but also in South cinema. And now, after making a name in these industries, the actress has branched out into Punjab film industry. Amyra has three back to back films releasing there, thereby becoming the new favourite in the industry as well.

This Punjab di kudi charm of hers has a lot to do with her amazing performance in Netflix’s Jogi as she nailed her role opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Now these three films she stars in are allowing her to explore different ranges as an actor.

Her first Punjabi film is releasing on August 18 and marks the debut of Shivjot as well. The concept is different not just for Pollywood but Indian cinema itself. It’s a story of four girls who come together to kidnap a high ranking politician and bring him to justice for brutally harassing college girls. Directed by Prem Singh Sidhu and produced by Kharour Films, this story is surely set to grab the audiences attention and give Amyra a memorable debut in the Punjabi Industry.

Her next film is opposite Jassie Gill and is directed by Amar Hundal. It’s called Furteela and is a slice of life college story which is bound to leave the audience laughing out loud. The Parsi beauty’s third project is helmed by Janjot Singh. The team just wrapped their first schedule in the UK and is a romantic comedy titled Anyhow Mitti Pao.

Apart from her work, she loves Punjabi food and is working very hard to grasp the language and dialect in order to play characters from rural backgrounds. She is quite content and happy juggling her work between industries. And while she gets to prove her mettle across the country, her next release in Hindi is one of Amazon Prime’s biggest shows, Bambai Meri Jaan which is inspired by the best selling novel Dongri to Dubai written by Hussain Zaidi.