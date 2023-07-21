Avnish S Barjatya to direct Dono

Rajshri Productions announced the title of its next project in association with Jio Studios. The project named Dono is a love story that will make the viewers revisit the charm of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya. The movie will be directed by Avnish S Barjatya, the next-generation director from Rajshri.

The production house is also marking its 75th year in the industry during which it has produced several cult classic hits. Dono will be the 59th movie from the production house and is highly anticipated. The teaser for the film will soon be dropped on July 25, 2023.

The movie has high hopes riding on it not only because of a debut director but also because of the fact that the movie launches two new faces. The production house is preparing in full stride to deliver its best through this movie and support the next generation of director and actors.

The movie is scheduled to hit the cinemas soon.