Rahul Banerjee's film Fotema is a story of humanity

Atiul Islam’s Fotema is all set to release soon, which will throw light on communal harmony and show that humanity is above everything. The film, produced by PM Movies will see Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and debutant Moon in the lead roles.

Fotema sees the struggle of a Rickshaw-puller who is bedridden with a sudden bout of paralysis. With the sole earning member being paralysed, their only mode of income came to a halt too, including his daughter Fotema’s education. A young, intelligent Fotema had dreamt of getting a government job and running her family, but unfortunate incidents shattered her dreams.

The poster of the film

At a critical time like this, the local priest Sadhan Thakur appointed Fotema as his househelp, to do his utensils, cook food, and even cook the prasad. Fotema lost her father in the meantime and started to stay at Sadhan’s place. But the locals weren’t very satisfied with two people of different religions staying under the same roof. What happens next needs to be seen at the theatres.

Atiul said, "In this film, the audience will see a different perspective of society. Humans are above all, and that is the spirit of this film. The sacred relationship between a brother and sister, who belong to two different religions is shown in this film. Unique twists will be seen at every point in the film. I hope Bengali cinema lovers will like it."

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

Rahul said, "I will be seen in a completely different role from what every one has seen me in before. The audience will love him".

The film will hit the theatres on July 28.