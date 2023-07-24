Vijay Sethupathi looks intense in new ‘Jawan’ posters

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The Atlee directional which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles is set for a September 7 release. The action-packed teaser for the film was recently released and it got fans excited about the film. Adding to it, the makers on Monday released a poster featuring Vijay from the film.

In the poster, Vijay is seen sporting sunglasses and with the words, “The dealer of death.” It was shared by the official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier on Sunday, the makers had shared another poster featuring a close-up of Vijay’s intense eyes, with the caption, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan."

He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/CvSJMT5PNE — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 23, 2023

Recently, Shah Rukh also shared a poster for the film featuring him in a bald look. He captioned the post, “ab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta (When I turn villain, no hero can stand in front of me)! #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Jawan will be released in theatres globally in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from Shah Rukh, Vijay and Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra also star in the film. Deepika Padukone will also be making a cameo appearance in the movie.

Jawan will be Shah Rukh's second release of 2023, following Pathaan, which broke multiple box office records and became the actor's biggest hit to date. Pathaan was released four years after Shah Rukh's last film.