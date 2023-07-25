Home Entertainment Cinema

Rajveer Deol and Paloma debut in Avnish Barjatya’s Dono

The film titled – Dono is a story of innocence, love and life and is expected to have a theatrical release later this year.

Rajveer and Paloma

History is all set to repeat itself at Rajshri Productions. Three decades ago, a first time director, Sooraj R. Barjatya casted Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in 1989’s biggest love story – Maine Pyar Kiya and the film went on to be a massive success. In 2023, Sooraj’s son – Avnish S. Barjatya is all set to make his directorial debut, with two fresh faces, Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon and Ashok Thakeria’s daughter – Paloma. The film titled – Dono is a story of innocence, love and life and is expected to have a theatrical release later this year.
 
The heart-warming teaser that released today gives a sneak peek into the world of Dono. The after taste that the teaser leaves you with is of innocence and romance. The story seems to take place at a wedding where Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom. The teaser brims with grand landscape captures and lavish wedding visuals. Avnish makes a mark for himself as a promising debutant director this year with his maiden film’s teaser and demonstrates a remarkable ability to capture the essence of pure love, making the film a promising addition to Rajshri's filmography.

The poster of Dono

Rajshri, in its 75-year-old legacy, has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By - Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

