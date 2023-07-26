Angad Bedi announces debut in South Cinema this year

Angad Bedi shares his excitement as he is all set to make his South Indian debut with the Telugu movie Hi Nanna. Announcing the same the actor took to Instagram and posted about it. After making headlines for his role in Lust Stories 2, he now stars again with his co-star Mrunal Thakur and Telugu super actor Nani. The movie is highly anticipated and believed to be a family entertainer.

Hi Nanna is an emotional story directed by Shouryuv and revolves around a father-daughter relationship. The music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Commenting on the same he mentions, “I am quite excited about it. After being in the film industry for so many years, it is nice to be debuting again. It's a wonderful time for cinema, especially when the love and appreciation for a movie is coming from everywhere, irrespective of the language it is made in. I am glad to be part of such a big project with such a heartwarming story.”

Following his social media announcement wife Neha Dhupia and co-star Mrunal Thakur have responded with emoticons and encouraged the actor.

Hi Nanna is expected to hit the theatres on December 21, 2023.