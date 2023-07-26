Gadar 2 trailer releases

The electrifying trailer of Zee Studios' highly anticipated film of the year, Gadar 2 releases with Tara Singh returning to vanquish his foes and protect the honour of country and family! The trailer sees Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar, in what promises to be the most awaited legacy-sequel of the year.



The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, with the cast and crew including Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan gracing the event.



Prepare yourself for an enthralling experience as the trailer portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena's (Ameesha Patel) legacy, set amid the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971. With powerful dialogues, high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump. The trailer keeps the spirit of Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke alive.

The poster of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol said, "I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’’.



Director Anil Sharma shared, ‘’We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries’’.



Along with Sunny Deol, the movie features stellar performances by Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.



The film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and M M Moviez.

The film will hit the screens on August 11.