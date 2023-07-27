Director Vikramaditya Motwane announces two ambitious projects

Ace director Vikramaditya Motwane's Andolan Films announces collaboration with Applause Entertainment, India's leading content studio to embark on an exciting journey of revolutionary storytelling. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as two powerhouses in the entertainment industry come together to announce two ambitious projects, breathing new life into the art of storytelling.

The first, titled Indi(r)a’s Emergency, is a captivating three-part documentary-series that will immerse audiences into one of the starkest chapters in India's post-independence history—The Emergency. With the compelling narration of Swanand Kirkire, this contemporary historical exploration employs a combination of archival footage and animation, bringing to life events that shook a nation.

The second series is an adaptation of the book "Black Warrant – Confessions of a Tihar Jailer" authored by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. Offering a glimpse into the mystery and enigma surrounding Tihar, India's largest and most infamous prison and the inmates incarcerated there, this gritty drama is told through the eyes of a young jailer.

Motwane says, "I am thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment for these two ambitious projects. Both 'Black Warrant' and 'Indi(r) a’s Emergency' delve into significant chapters of Indian history, presenting unique narratives. Collaborating with a team that shares the same passion for storytelling and pushing creative boundaries is an incredible opportunity."