Seerat Kapoor to appear in Dil Raju's Aakasam Dati Vasthava

Seerat Kapoor has garnered a sizable fan base and critical acclaim for her dedication to her craft. A spurce confirmed that Seerat is playing one of the pivotal roles in Dil Raju's next film Aakasam Dati Vasthava. This much-anticipated musical love tale promises to enthrall audiences with its captivating storyline and soulful melodies.

A birdie from the set revealed that, "Seerat is going to play one of the pivotal roles in the film, but currently her role is kept under the wraps but as per the script her character is poised to be the turning point of the entire story, that will add an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the film's narrative."

Seerat Kapoor

The source also revealed, "Makers have decided something very different for Seerat and her character. The final shooting schedule will start from August 2 for which the entire team will be shooting in various locations in Hyderabad."

Aakasam Dati Vasthava marks a collaborative effort between renowned producer Dil Raju and an ensemble of brilliant creative minds. The combination of Dil Raju's visionary production and the musical prowess of the talented team ensures that this film will be a treat for both the eyes and ears.