Director Anshuman Jha’s debut film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli to premiere at IFFM 2023

Actor Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli starring Rasika Dugal is all set to have its World Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023. This black comedy thriller will see Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja, Zoha Rahman, and Tanmay Dhaninia in pivotal roles as well. The film has been selected as the Centrepiece Spotlight Film (Official Selection – Out of competition) at the festival.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli has been written by the award-winning Bikash Mishra and focuses on the Asian diaspora in the United Kingdom. It is also the first mainstream Indian feature film to have been shot on a single lens which sets a benchmark for the new age cinema for a global audience.

Anshuman has often spoken about being inspired by international talents like Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, and others and has on the home front joined a team of talented actor-directors like Farhan Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut. He comments, “I am thrilled to present Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023. We are excited to start the film's first festival run in Australia and I hope the audience enjoys this cinematic journey. I hope Alfred Hitchcock is blessing us from there as this is my homage to him.”

Rasika adds by saying, “I am delighted that our film is premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which always has a discerning audience with an appetite for fun! It was an absolute joy collaborating with and playing off, my co-actors who helped me experience Ira in a very special way - a woman who navigates and negotiates patriarchy with an undeniable spirit and with a sense of mischief. I hope the film resonates with the audience”.

The movie is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films. Post its UK, American, and Indian premiere, it will see a worldwide release in the coming winter.