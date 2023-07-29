Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yoshimasa Hayashi, applauds Jr NTR as his favourite actor

During a recent interaction, Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yoshimasa Hayashi, publicly expressed his admiration for man of the masses Jr NTR, hailing him as a brilliant performer. The minister’s appreciation for Jr NTR’s talent and popularity underscores the deep cultural connections between India and Japan and reflects the power of cinema in fostering international bonds.

Also read: 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' movie review: Old-Bollywood fun with new-age sensibilities

Jr NTR

Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s passion for Indian cinema came to light when he mentioned Jr NTR as his favourite actor from the recent RRR release. Jr NTR has an illustrious career in the Indian film industry, particularly in Telugu cinema, and he has garnered a massive fan following not only in but also abroad. The minister’s endorsement further highlights the actor’s global appeal and influence beyond borders.

Jr NTR’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life has captured the attention of millions in India and now, it seems, has garnered admirers in the political realm of Japan.

Man of the masses, Jr NTR, is currently shooting for his much awaited film, Devara, which is directed by Kortala Siva and is scheduled for release on April 5, 2024.