Karan Tejpal’s Stolen to premiere at Venice Film Festival 2023

Karan Tejpal’s directorial debut Stolen is all set to represent India at the Venice Film Festival 2023. The Hindi feature film produced by Gaurav Dhingra and mounted by Jungle Book Studio is the only selection from the country to the film festival. It stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, and Mia Maelzer in lead roles.

Stolen is a mystery action thriller that aims to keep you glued to your seats. Written by Karan Tejpal and Gaurav Dhingra it has been skillfully edited by Shreyas Beltangdy to provide the viewers with an adrenaline-rushing cinematic experience.

Karan Tejpal, director and co-writer says, “It has always been my lifelong dream to premiere my debut film at one of the most renowned international Film festivals. The significance of the Venice Film Festival is amplified by the fact that the legendary Indian filmmaker, Satyajit Ray, began his journey by winning the Golden Lion here. As I stand on this esteemed stage, I am motivated to follow in the footsteps of the great master and keep pushing the boundaries of my craft."

Poster of the movie

Talking about the storyline in a nutshell, it begins on a cold morning at a rural railway station in India. A five months old baby is stolen from her mother which is witnessed by two brothers. The strained relationship between the brothers is put to test when they try to help the woman to reunite with her child.

Abhishek Banerjee who plays the lead in the movie comments, “Stolen’s selection at the prestigious Venice Film Festival is exhilarating news for all of us involved. I am proud to be part of a project that’s standing abreast with the finest of world cinema talent. After almost five years of mainstream acting, I was looking for edgy exciting work beyond the confines of popular cinema. When Karan and Gaurav presented me with the script, I was thrilled by the original concept and fresh approach towards its execution.”