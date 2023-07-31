‘The Storyteller’ starring Paresh Rawal will premiere at IFFM 2023

The Storyteller is all set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Australia next month. The movie is directed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan and stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathi, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Anindita Bose, and Jayesh More. It is based on Satyajit Ray’s short story Golpo boliye Tarini Khuro. The movie is currently running in Busan.

The movie pays homage to the legendary filmmaker and explores the themes of original versus plagiarized. It lends food for thought to the audience through its performances and themes. It poses questions on creativity, inspiration, and the extent of artistic freedom. The actors put in their best and brought out thought-provoking performances.

Paresh Rawal’s character is that of an unconventional narrator, Tarini Ranjan Bandhopadhyay who has a reputation for changing professions with almost 32 job transitions. At the age of 60, he lives as a widower in Kolkata and regrets not being able to fulfill her wishes of going on a vacation. While his solitude distances him from the near ones, he enlists his services as a storyteller to alleviate his loneliness.

Rawal comments, “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be a part of the film which will be premiered in Australia. My experience was very enthralling and satisfying. This kind of story itself is a rarity coupled with the terrific bunch of talented co-artists.”