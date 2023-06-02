COVER: Sonakshi Sinha on playing Anjali Bhaati in Dahaad

Birthday girl Sonakshi Sinha’s web debut with Dahaad has brought the spotlight back on the feisty actress. Her debut OTT act of a real and unapologetic supercop in this finely crafted slow-burn thriller directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi has garnered her appreciation from all corners. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, this mystery thriller by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, also features Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, and Vijay Varma among others.

Sonakshi’s Anjali Bhaati is a fierce and reliable cop who rides a bullet to work. Embodying sass, fearlessness, and determination, with unshakable confidence, much like Sonakshi’s real-life persona, Anjali’s portrayal is empowering and inspiring. To prepare for the role, Sonakshi learned to ride a bike, and underwent dialect training besides going through rigorous Judo lessons. All the hard work has turned her performance incredibly convincing. We speak to Sonakshi to find out more about Dahaad, her life choices and more.

What’s your take on Anjali Bhaati?

When I read the script for the first time, I realised she was an extremely strong, powerful, talented and focused woman. And I think her determination, skills and constant need to find out the truth and follow it made her someone to resonate with.

Did playing the character make you feel that women need to be stronger?

While I was playing the character, I came across some instances written about women facing many hardships and how there is powerplay in every segment of life. Not just in our profession, but in other professions too I am sure women are not paid enough for doing the same job as their male counterparts. And they are not the first choice for many a job. Women are always made to realise that they are the weaker sex. Every woman, including myself, needs to make sure that we power through and our voices are heard. And that can only be achieved if we put our foot down.

How different was Bhaati from other onscreen female cops?

I think every character is written differently, and my directors didn’t want me to be masculine or cut-throat. She had to have a beautiful feminine side to herself despite being a no-nonsense person who gets her job done.

You are referred to as Bhaati ‘saab’ in the show. What is your take on this?

I actually always looked at it as a sign of respect but you never know the deeper meaning when it’s being written. She was the only woman in a man’s world at Mandawa police station, and the constables were not used to taking orders from women. So the one way to come to terms with it was by calling her Bhaati saab. But that was not the battle she was fighting for; she had more important tasks at hand. She took it the right way —- that everyone was giving her the respect that she rightfully deserved.

How did you prepare for this role?

I had to work on my diction, so we had workshops. Bharat Bhatnagar taught the entire cast to speak in that dialect. I also had to learn to ride a bike because that’s Bhaati’s preferred mode of transport. Then I got trained in Judo for a few months, to get the body language and the toughness of a character like that right. Also, Bhaati was a Judo champion, so I didn’t want the character to look amateurish.

Did you relate to Bhaati at any point?

I did relate to Bhaati in a lot of ways; mostly with her personality traits. She is completely raw, very real and unapologetic. She’s a go-getter, strong-headed, and knows what she wants and how to get them.

Looking back, do you regret missing any film?

It happens, you know, that some films don’t work out for more reasons than one. But I believe that whichever role is written for you does ultimately come to you. There have been films that I couldn’t do but I have no regrets because the films I have done have shaped me into what I am today. I wouldn’t say regrets, but yes, I would have liked to be a part of those films.

Do you have a dream role?

I think Anjali Bhaati is the dream role I was waiting for. I was very fortunate that I was able to play her. But there are a few things that I want to do, like an all-out period film, a biopic, and a sports film, among others.

Your choices as a viewer?

It is quite varied actually. There isn’t any particular genre that I enjoy more than the others, but the basic criterion is good content. I love watching crime dramas, thrillers, and comedies. Sometimes I watch international films and series.

What made you launch your press-on nail brand SOEZI?

I was always looking for a business that I wanted to be a part of. So, when I found something that I had a lot of interest in and made me realise that I can be at the forefront of it, not just as a face, but also help propel the business forward, that’s when I took the plunge and launched SOEZI. There’s no harm in branching out from your primary profession, and it is great to see so many actresses starting businesses of their own.

Your fashion choices?

I am a very casual dresser and my go-to outfit would be something very loose and flowy, but I am also not a conventional dresser. I like my outfits to be edgy — comfortable but different.

What’s your skin and haircare regimen?

I have a very basic regimen for skin and hair and I am extra careful with skincare and makeup products. I follow basic cleansing and moisturising in the morning and at night.

What’s there in your bag?

I carry a very small fanny pack in which I have my airpods, my concealer and lipstick, my cash, cards, and ID proofs.

Your fitness regimen?

I try to do things consistently. I work out, do pilates, and when I am shooting, I do weightsfree workouts.

Your daily diet?

A balanced diet. I have 2-3 meals a day with equal amounts of carbs, protein and fibre, and it helps me go through the day. I love Indian food, so my cheat meal would probably be a heavy Indian meal with rice. I think I have outgrown pizzas and pasta. I don’t love them anymore.

What keeps you busy when not working?

I try to spend as much time as possible with my friends and family, travel a lot, and paint. Right now, travelling is what keeps me busy. I like to take off to places that I haven’t been to before. It’s important to take these small breaks in the middle of your work just to keep yourself alive.

If not an actor, what would you be?

If not an actor, I would probably be doing something in the fashion space, because that’s what I have studied. I think I would have enjoyed styling as well or being a fashion writer. Or, maybe an artist… I am a creative person.

Your upcoming projects?

There’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. There’re a couple of upcoming films including a horror-comedy Kakuda and my brother Kussh’s directorial debut Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.