Cinematographer Saket Saurabh on I am Draupadi

Cinematographer Saket Saurabh is best known for his national award-winning film The Lost Behrupiya, Aadha Chand Tum Rakh Lo (screened at the Cannes film festival), Naya Pata, and many more. Saket talks about his upcoming projects, working with iconic actors and directors, and his first project.

Coming from a non-filmy background and creating an individual identity in an industry of showbiz is not everyone's cup of tea. Yet even after a lot of odds, Saket Saurabh could not resist the magic of lenses and pursued his course in cinematography at LV Prasad Academy Chennai. His journey started from Downsouth and landed in Mumbai where he started as an assistant cinematographer for commercially successful films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Ki and Ka, Shamitabh, OK Kanmani, and many more.

Sharing about his upcoming projects Saket mentions, "I have a few projects lined up for release from various genres. One of them is a fictional journey called “I am Draupadi” which talks about a woman and her encounters with love affairs during different stages of her life, starring Bidita Bag, Rajit Kapoor, Mayur More, Sidharth Bhardwaj, and James Milliron."

Talking about the story of the show, he adds, "It is a journey of a girl who metamorphosed from Radha to Draupadi. Radha was the name given to her by the society that comes with burden and boundaries while Draupadi is a self-made girl who is free and strong. Different mindsets of the Indian society are explored in this story of love and an artist's desire to come out of her body."

Recalling his memorable project, he says, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has to be the most memorable as this was my first film as an assistant and I remember everything from the set even after twelve years in this industry. Everything there was the first time for me like a huge setup, big sets, technically advanced, VFX, renowned artists, and on top of everything working with legendary DOP Binod Pradhan and the Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It was full of learning and experience. Apart from that, working with the legend PC Sreeram on the sets of OK Kanmani, Shamitabh and Ki and Ka was quite a great learning experience for me as well."

He also shares about his favourite director Mani Ratnam. "I worked with him for OK Kanmani in 2014 as an assistant cinematographer. He is a true master in the world of filmmaking as he always ensures a solid foundation for his vision. It’s awe-inspiring to see his ability to seamlessly blend storytelling with stunning visuals to create a cinematic experience like no other. Mani Ratnam's technical knowledge is unparalleled, and it shines through in his films. Not only direction but his expertise in every department allows him to paint immersive visuals, enhancing the emotional impact of his storytelling. As a cinematographer, working under his guidance would be an invaluable opportunity to learn from a true master of the craft."