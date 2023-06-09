Neha Saraf on her film Kathal

She has been on the stage since she was a child and her love for the stage and the connect with the audience took her to the National School of Drama when she grew up. That's how passionately the acting journey began for Neha Saraf.

"I have learned to stay joyful and enjoy the process. If you're enjoying your work, it will translate on screen and will surely receive appreciation. I'm very passionate about my work," reflects the actress, who's there in the much-appreciated film Kathal that's trending on Netflix currently.

The actress who's also known for her work in Dream Girl, Lukka Chupi, Kushti, Gudiya Ki Shadi among others, speaks about her role in the film and more.

How did you get the role in Kathal?

While I was shooting for the film Janhit Mein Jaari, I got a call from Casting Bay to test for this role in the film. When I received the script and read the first page, I was intrigued by the name Kathal. Also, when I saw Ashok Mishra was the writer of this film, I knew it was going to be something interesting because he is a fabulous writer. That's what prompted me to be a part of this film.

A still from Kathal

Tell us about your role in detail and how you prepared for it.

I play the character of Kunti who is a cop in the film. This character represents those women in our country who manage both work and home without any complaint. In films, mostly police characters are celebrated but I wanted to make it more relatable to real life as we see in our day-to-day life without being caricaturish. I didn’t want to act a certain way and make it look like a stereotypical police officer. So making it more realistic was quite a challenge for me.

How was it to work With Sanya?

Sanya is lovely and adorable. When I met her for the first time, she hugged me as if we had known each other for a long time. She is very warm and working with her was so easy and comfortable. She is always open to learning and we used to call her Pyaari Ladki (loveable girl).

Neha Saraf

What kind of genres and stories attract you?

As an actor, there is so much more to explore and I am still too new to choose my scripts. But I want to play an emotionally driven character in a thriller story someday.

Any favourite Bollywood filmmaker?

Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Meghna Gulzar are a few of my favourites.

Your fashion choices?

I like to wear casual clothes. I'm a 'jeans and t-shirt' kind of girl and pyjamas are my eternal comfort clothes.

Your daily fitness and diet routine?

I have always been into sports. I'm a national-level swimmer and I exercise regularly. My diet is very simple homemade food.