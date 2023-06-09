'Pathaan' to take over Russia, CIS with one of the biggest release in Indian film history

After taking most of the world by storm, Shahrukh Khan-starrer spy thriller Pathaan sets its eyes on Russia and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) with official dubs and 3000 screens on July 13.

With 3000 screens and official dubs, the film is set to be the widest Indian release in the region in history. This move is of massive importance for the Indian film industry, as the future of Indian films in the region depends on Pathaan’s success. The risk was taken with the movie because of its worldwide success as well as the massive fan following Shahrukh Khan has in Russia.

Taking to Twitter, film analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "‘PATHAAN’ TO HAVE WIDE RELEASE IN RUSSIA… #YRF’s Blockbuster #Pathaan creates another record - gets widest release for an #Indian film in dubbed version across #Russia and #CIS… Will release on 13 July 2023 across 3000+ screens.

#SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham"

Also read: First look of Zack Snyder's epic space opera Rebel Moon out

.

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, marks the return of Shahrukh Khan as the leading man in a film after four years. Part of the YRF Spy universe, the Siddharth Anand-directed blockbuster has already made its mark at the box office, with a worldwide gross of over Rs 1050 crore (US$130 million), making it the second highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time, the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, and the 11th top-grossing film worldwide for the year 2023.

The film tells the story of an exiled RAW agent who has to take down an ex-RAW agent who plans to attack India. The film was released in India on January 25 and was received positively as an action-packed mass entertainer, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the 100-crore mark on day one. The film’s success has solidified Shahrukh Khan’s position in the YRF spy universe, as his character is rumoured to be making a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, as well as headlining Tiger vs. Pathaan, the biggest project undertaken by YRF yet.

Also read: Nammude Spidey: How techies from Kerala made 'Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse' a visual treat