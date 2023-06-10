Onir wins Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award at 14th Kashish International Queer Film Festival

The ongoing Kashish International Queer Film Festival saw Raveena Tandon felicitate filmmaker Onir with the Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award at the opening. Cinema has progressed from being a means of entertainment to being a voice for various causes and one such crucial cause is the complexities of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Onir has always invested in out-of-the-box movies that portray the real-life hardships of members of the community. From My Brother Nikhil to his latest Pine Cone, his movies progressively reveal the lives of LGBTQIA+ members and most importantly society’s outlook towards them.

The filmmaker’s latest directorial Pine Cone was the opening film for the 14th edition of the Kashish International Queer Film Festival held in the month of June which coincides with Pride Month. His captivating way of storytelling spanning over decades and upholding the cause of LGBTQIA+ was commendable in the movie. It explores the nuances of queer relationships, societal norms, experiences, and more through stories from the community. His clever casting of pan-Indian actors further accentuates the film as a voice for the community existing throughout the country and beyond.

Onir comments on being a recipient of the award, “This award is incredibly special, not only because it is Pride Month, but also because it's Kashish, and it's special that this award of love happens in my city ... Mumbai.” He also expresses his gratitude towards Tandon who has been a long-standing friend for the past two decades. He continues, “I am happy to receive this award from my friend Raveena who is a lifelong ally. For me, this award is for all those, in countries across the world where we are still criminalised, murdered, and humiliated. This is to tell them that We will win and you are in our thoughts.”

The Kashish International Queer Film Festival has, for over a decade, been a strong voice in support of the community by being South Asia’s biggest mainstream queer film festival. The 14th edition can be seen online from June 16-25. One can register for passes at https://tinyurl.com/3ja9t4e8 .