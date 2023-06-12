Anurag Kashyap to head the jury at the Sydney Film Festival

Zee Studios and Good Bad Films’ upcoming police noir Kennedy has been constantly lingering in the buzz corners. The film is based on the insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. One after the other, the film is collecting different admirations at the National and International level from dignitaries. Continuing the spree, the director Anurag Kashyap has reached to Sydney Film Festival where he will be heading the main competition Jury.

As a head of the Jury at the Sydney Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap will be joined by actor Mia Wasikowska (Australia), film curator and journalist Dorothee Wenne (Germany), writer and director Larissa Behrendt (Australia) and filmmaker Visakesa Chandrasekaram (Australia/Sri Lanka). Having made his place among the five film experts from around the globe, Anurag has continued the spree of leading the way to the glory of the nation with his film Kennedy.

Apart from this, Kennedy is the 1st Indian film that screened at the midnight section at 12.15 am, at one of the most illustrious theatres in the world, The Grand Lumiere Theatre at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. With the film, Anurag returned to the Cannes Film Festival where he previously presented films such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Ugly, Bombay Talkies and the two-part gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur. Remarkably, the film received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar.