Actress Manisha Tambade breaks stereotypes in I Want to Be a Maid

Manisha Tambade, best known for her roles in the film Fatal: Chapter 1 and the Telugu web series Rudhrama Devi on Disney Plus Hotstar, is set to feature in the short film I Want to Be a Maid, soon to stream on MX Player. Produced by Rahul Datta and directed by Kashish Sharma, the film also stars Arsh Sehrawat and Komal Sapkal.

The film revolves around a well-qualified young woman who makes a conscious decision to pursue a career as a housekeeper. Rahul's innovative and refreshing approach underlines the need for integrity in all professions and connects strongly with Manisha, who feels honoured to be a part of such a project.

Speaking about her role, Manisha says, "It was a challenging character for me to think about playing an educated, well-qualified maid. It's such a unique concept. I'm glad that I'm portraying a representation of those countless women who make our daily lives easier. For playing the character, I started observing maids to understand what they face and how they can change or simplify the lives of others."

Manisha Tambade

Producer Datta discussed the subject of the film, stating, "It throws a very important question to the audience: Why can't someone choose house help as a profession proudly? The subject is unique and interesting. When director Kashish narrated it to me, I was moved by it, which is why I chose to back the film. I hope it strikes a chord in people's hearts when they watch it."

With Tambade's dedication and portrayal, I Want to Be a Maid aims to shed light on the resilience and aspirations of maids, challenging societal perceptions and advocating for the recognition of their valuable contributions. The film digs into the decision to pursue a career and tries to spark discussions on respect, honour, and the power of individual choices.

As the release date approaches, anticipation grows among fans, eagerly waiting to see Manisha's compelling performance and the unique narrative that Rahul and Kashish have brought to life in I Want to Be a Maid.