Gulshan Devaiah Joins Janhvi Kapoor in London for Ulajh Shoot

Gulshan Devaiah has commenced shooting for his upcoming film Ulajh, in which he stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. The movie, centred around the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), will primarily be filmed in various international locations, starting with London. Under the direction of National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh follows the journey of Janhvi Kapoor's character, a young IFS officer, as she navigates the challenges and triumphs of her profession. Notable actors such as Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi also feature in pivotal roles.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Devaiah shares, "It's been a good year for me so far, and Ulajh boasts an incredible ensemble cast. I am eagerly looking forward to portraying this complicated character alongside such talented co-stars." Gulshan's portrayal is expected to add layers of complexity and intrigue to the narrative, further heightening the audience's anticipation.

Apart from Ulajh, he is also gearing up for another exciting project titled Guns & Gulaab, a comedy crime thriller set in the nostalgic 90s era. The film features a stellar cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu, promising a unique blend of humour and suspense.

Devaiah's recent performances have garnered critical acclaim, showcasing his versatility as an actor. In the film 8 A.M. Metro, he shared the screen with Saiyami Kher, delivering a memorable performance. Additionally, his portrayal of the enigmatic cop Devilal Singh in the crime thriller Dahaad received rave reviews, further solidifying his reputation as a talented performer.

With Ulajh, Gulshan embarks on yet another captivating cinematic endeavour, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the magic that unfolds on the silver screen. As the cameras roll in London, the team behind this promising project aims to create a thought-provoking and entertaining film that resonates with audiences worldwide.