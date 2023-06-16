Ishwak Singh Joins Vaani Kapoor in Sarvagunn Sampanna

Ishwak Singh, the acclaimed actor known for his remarkable performances in Pataal Lok and Rocket Boys, has been announced as the co-star alongside Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming social comedy film Sarvagunn Sampanna. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Sonali Rattan, who makes her directorial debut, the movie is already generating a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

Following the massive success of Rocket Boys 2, Ishwak has now been chosen to entertain the audience once again, this time alongside Vaani and a talented ensemble cast in Sarvagunn Sampanna. Set in the nostalgic 90s era, the film features Vaani Kapoor portraying the character of a porn star lookalike, adding an intriguing element to the story. Ishwak's previous portrayal of the renowned Indian physicist and astronomer Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys 1 & 2 received immense appreciation, establishing him as a versatile actor. Now, he is all set to charm the audience with his on-screen presence in this social comedy.

According to sources, he has already completed shooting for his part in Sarvagunn Sampanna, further raising the excitement among fans. The production house stated that Ishwak's consistently stellar performances in his previous projects make him the perfect fit for this role. The chemistry between Ishwak and Vaani is expected to captivate audiences, presenting a fresh and engaging on-screen pairing.

Director Sonali, known for her contributions as an associate director to filmmaker husband Kunal Deshmukh on notable films such as Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal, and Shiddat, is now set to helm her debut project. With her experience in the industry, Rattan brings a unique perspective to Sarvagunn Sampanna. The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride, combining comedy and social commentary. Audiences can anticipate an entertaining cinematic experience that showcases the remarkable chemistry between Ishwak and Vaani.

With Ishwak Singh's exceptional acting prowess and the directorial vision of Sonali Rattan, Sarvagunn Sampanna is shaping up to be a promising addition to the comedy genre. As the anticipation builds, moviegoers can look forward to a captivating storyline, hilarious moments, and thought-provoking social commentary. The film's unique blend of comedy and nostalgia is expected to deliver an enjoyable and engaging cinematic experience for all.