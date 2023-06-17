Director lauds Kartik Aaryan's insane passion

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, is generating significant buzz among audiences thanks to its captivating teaser and trailer. The film's makers have been keeping the audience hooked with romantic tracks like Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad. Adding to the excitement, they recently released a power-packed dance number titled Gujju Patakha, which instantly resonated with the masses.

One of the major highlights of the song is Kartik's exuberant dance performance. The actor dons various avatars, including a South Indian look with a dark green kurta, lungi, and sunglasses; an orange sherwani with a golden kurta; a white suit; and a black kurta. Each costume is accompanied by a unique set that resembles a wedding, ranging from a traditional shaadi setup with dhol to a Christian beach wedding.

A screengrab of the video

Director Sameer Vidwans recently took to his Instagram stories to praise Kartik for his exceptional performance in the dance number Gujju Patakha from the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Vidwans described Kartik's dance moves as vibrant and powerful, commending his execution of challenging steps with high energy and precision. The director also acknowledged choreographer Bosco Martis for creating the electrifying routine. Vidwans was particularly impressed by Kartik's unwavering passion and dedication, which made the dance performance appear effortless.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is an exciting collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The film brings together acclaimed industry professionals, including Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Vidwans, all of whom have previously won National Awards for their respective films. The highly anticipated movie is set to hit theatres on June 29, 2023.

Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan has an impressive lineup of projects in the pipeline. Fans can look forward to seeing him in Aashiqui 3 and an untitled film directed by Kabir Khan, among other unannounced ventures.

With its captivating music, Aaryan's infectious energy, and the talented team behind it, Satyaprem Ki Katha promises to be a must-watch film. As the release date approaches, the anticipation continues to grow, and audiences eagerly await the chance to witness Kartik's remarkable performance on the big screen.