Here are the release dates of Side A and Side B of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

Rakshit Shetty's next, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, directed by Hemanth M Rao, is preparing for a unique release strategy The film will be divided into two parts, aptly named Side A and Side B. Recently, director Hemanth announced the release dates for both parts. While Side A will grace the theaters on September 1. Side B will be presented as a special Dasara event on October 20.

Billed as an intense love story, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello stars Rakshit, Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra Achar. The narrative spans two different time periods, separated by 10 years, with Rakshit Shetty undergoing a striking transformation to por tray distinct appearances in each era. Initially, there were plans to release the film around July 28, but now the team has revealed their release strategy.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello marks the second collaboration between Rakshit Shetty and Hemanth after Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. In a previous interview, Hemanth said that the decision to divide the story into two parts was a deliberate choice to maintain full control over the development process, ensuring a cohesive and authentic storytelling experience. Hemanth also expressed the desire for the audience to enjoy the second part while the memories of Part 1 are still fresh in their minds. He revealed that Side A will have a runtime of two hours and fifteen minutes, while Side B will be two hours and twenty minutes.

The film made under Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Pictures banner, will be distributed by KVN Productions. Composer Charan Raj and cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy who have previously collaborated with Hemanth for his two films, are joining forces once again for this project.