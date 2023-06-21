Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia tease fans with talks of Ek Chalis Ki Last Local sequel

In a recent social media exchange, Bollywood actors Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia sparked excitement among their fans by expressing their willingness to work on a sequel to their 2007 comedy film, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. The duo, known for their adorable on-screen chemistry, shared their thoughts on reuniting for another adventure-filled installment of the underrated gem.

The buzz started when Deol posted a photo of himself dancing energetically at his nephew Karan Deol's wedding. Neha couldn't help but comment, noting that she hadn't witnessed Abhay dance as enthusiastically since their collaboration on Ek Chalis Ki Last Local over a decade ago.

The witty banter continued as Abhay joined the conversation, suggesting that they should indeed consider working on a sequel. Given the fond memories associated with their previous collaboration, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of seeing their favourite on-screen couple return to the silver screen once again.

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local revolves around the misadventures of Nilesh and Madhu, who find themselves stranded after missing the last local train home. The incident serves as a turning point in their lives, leading to a rollercoaster ride of unexpected events and hilarious encounters.

Although no official confirmation or announcements have been made regarding the sequel, the playful exchange between Abhay and Neha has ignited hope among fans. If a follow-up to this comedic masterpiece were to materialise, it would undoubtedly be a delightful treat for their loyal fan base.

Movie enthusiasts and followers of Deol and Dhupia are eagerly awaiting further updates on whether the actors will indeed reprise their roles in a sequel to Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. As anticipation continues to build, fans are left to imagine the new adventures that Nilesh and Madhu might embark upon, eagerly hoping that this charming pair will grace the screen together once more.