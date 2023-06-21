Mimoh Chakraborty on Jogira Sara Ra Ra’s Lallu

Mimoh Chakraborty’s latest release Jogira Sara Ra Ra sees in a completely new avatar, a docile Indian man Lallu, playing a pivotal role in Kushan Nandy’s comedy-drama, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. Mimoh, aka Mahaakshay, speaks to us about his role and more.



Tell us something about Jogira Sara ra ra, and the character that you played.

It’s a very well-made, family comedy-drama, full of laughs and giggles. My character Lallu is a very simple guy, upfront and realistic. He is innocent and gets carried away by what people tell him. He was a nice character and I really enjoyed playing him.



Share work experience from the shoot days. How was it working with Neha and Nawazuddin?

I think one of the best compliments I can give Nawaz is that I have become a better actor working with him. He’s absolutely perfect in his craft. When on the set he is not Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the star but Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actor. It humbles you to see such a great actor, so down to earth. And Neha is a buddy. We have such great rapport. She is so focussed on her craft and I wish all the good and great things to her.

Mimoh Chakraborty

Your character looks very different from all the characters you have played to date. How did you prep for it?

I am very happy with the challenge that the character brought about in me. And it required a lot of physical transformation and demanded a lot of own-created research. Lallu is completely opposite of what I am.



The preparation was more internal I think. I had to push myself to switch completely because Lallu will do things exactly opposite to what Mimoh does.



How did you gain weight and managed to reduce it again?

I am a big-time foodie so gaining weight wasn’t that tough really. I just had to keep sitting and eating every day.



But I am an extremist. So, if I am focused on dieting, gymming and reducing weight, I can do that seamlessly as well. The moment the shoot got over, I went back to the gym, I started lifting weights, doing cardio, limiting my diet to one meal a day to keto meals and so on. This is an actor’s life, you know, you have to mould your characters. You can’t be rigid and say that I will only do action films, I have six packs and all that.



Did you ever get any preference for being Mithun Chakraborty's son? Does the concept of nepotism even work?

The concept of nepotism doesn't work, and I am an example of it. If it worked or even existed, I would have been doing films every year, doing projects left, right and centre. It has been eight years since Ishqedarriyaan was released. I have been to all sorts of auditions, but nothing really worked. I was unemployed for all these eight years. So, no, being my dad’s son doesn’t help at all.



Upcoming projects in the pipeline?

Yes, there are a few in the pipeline, which you’ll get to know soon.