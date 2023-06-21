Upcoming Brazilian film ‘Um Ano Inesquecivel 4 — Primavera’ unearths the magic of love and numbers

Prepare to be swept away by the enchanting Brazilian romantic-comedy Um Ano Inesquecivel 4 — Primavera (An Unforgettable Year – Summer). This cinematic gem, set to premiere on June 23 on Amazon Prime Video, invites you into the world of Jasmine, a captivating and intelligent high school student on the brink of graduation. However, amidst her impending celebration, there lies a formidable obstacle: mathematics.

Jasmine's mathematical prowess may be lacking, but fate has a whimsical plan in store for her. Enter Davi, a pragmatic and intellectually curious student specialising in exact sciences. As Jasmine reluctantly embarks on her journey to conquer math, she discovers that her dreaded extra classes will be shared with Davi himself.

What unfolds is a heartwarming tale that transcends arithmetic. With every study session, Jasmine's fear of numbers begins to dissolve, revealing a world of beauty and logic she never anticipated. As she and Davi embark on this unconventional educational odyssey, their divergent perspectives intertwine, leading to a profound connection that surpasses mere equations.

Directed by the visionary duo of Bruno Garotti and Jamile Marinho, the piece showcases a talented ensemble cast. Lívia Silva, Bia Jordão, and Giovanna Chaves breathe life into their characters, infusing the screen with authenticity and magnetic chemistry. Together, they take viewers on an unforgettable journey of personal growth, self-discovery, and the transformative power of love.