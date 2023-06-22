Shashank Arora shines bright in Neeyat's trailer

Actor Shashank Arora has owned the screen every time he has delivered a performance. And now with the trailer of his upcoming film Neeyat releasing too, Shashank has cast a solid impact. The murder mystery stars an ensemble star cast including Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, and others along with Shashank. Owning the image of being a true performer of his craft, Shashank has further established his strong footing in front of the camera.

Shashank plays Ram’s stepson in the film and he captures attention for his layered performance. While his pairing with Prajakta Koli looks quite cute, he individually stands out too. He has truly been a favourite of the fans with his earlier performances and with this too, he is sure to win many hearts. In fact, his character in the Neeyat trailer is something that leaves many curious. Well, the mystery unfolds on July 7 and he will certainly be a surprise package in the film.

A screengrab of the trailer

On the work front, Shashank has starred in projects like Manto, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Made In Heaven, The Great Indian Murder, Tanaav, Songs Of The Scorpions, Titli, Brahman Naman, and many more. After Neeyat, Shashank will be next seen in Made In Heaven 2.