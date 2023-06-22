Vidya Balan's riveting return: Neeyat unveiled

After a hiatus of four years, Vidya Balan is set to captivate audiences once again with her latest film, Neeyat. The highly anticipated murder mystery has released its theatrical trailer, leaving viewers intrigued and eager for more. With a stellar ensemble cast, breathtaking Scottish landscapes, and a web of secrets, Neeyat promises to deliver an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.

Set amidst the picturesque highlands of Scotland, Neeyat revolves around billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close-knit circle of family and friends. As the plot thickens, Ashish is found murdered at his own lavish party, thrusting Detective Mira Rao, played by Balan, into the heart of the mystery. Tasked with unravelling hidden motives and uncovering the truth, Mira embarks on a classic whodunnit journey that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Vidya shines in a never-before-seen avatar, adding a refreshing touch to her character. Joining her are renowned actors Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra, and Madhav Deval, who bring their remarkable talents to pivotal roles. With a unique blend of genres and an exceptional ensemble cast, Neeyat is undoubtedly a film to watch out for.

Expressing her excitement about returning to the big screen and her experience working on Neeyat, Balan shared, "Playing detective Mira Rao in Neeyat has been an absolute joy. It's a character unlike any I've portrayed before, and working with such a talented cast has been a delight. I'm thrilled to be back in theatres and eagerly awaiting audience reactions."

Directed by Anu Menon, who previously collaborated with Vidya on the 2020 superhit Shakuntala Devi, Neeyat promises to be a genre-defining murder-mystery. The film is co-written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani, with dialogues penned by Kausar Munir. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat is a culmination of talent and vision.

Fans can mark their calendars, as Neeyat is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 7. Prepare to be enthralled by a cinematic masterpiece that will keep you guessing until the very end.