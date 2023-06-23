Dev’s Bagha Jatin to release in Bangla and Hindi

Bengali superstar Dev makes an announcement that his much-awaited movie Bagha Jatin which is scheduled for a release later this year will be released in Bangla and Hindi languages simultaneously. Directed by Arun Roy and starring Dev in the lead role, Bagha Jatin is a biography of legendary freedom fighter Jatindranath Mukherjee known as Bagha Jatin.

The Hindi poster of the film was launched on social media with Dev writing about his upcoming movie which is also being produced under Dev Entertainment Ventres, his production house. Releasing the poster on Twitter he writes, “When rule and tyranny prevail, destruction is not far behind. And to put an end to these atrocities, we just need one brave saviour. We are going to present to you the immortal story of India’s son, Bagha Jatin, for the first time on the Big Screen! On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and Navratri, by far the biggest production from the house of Dev Entertainment Ventures, “Bagha Jatin” is arriving at the theatres.”

A period film going back to the 20th century with cinematic captures of India’s freedom struggle, Bagha Jatin talks about yet another son of the soil who fought with his bare hands against the enemies of the country. His uniqueness earned him the epithet Bagha meaning Tiger. Dev is all set to star in another biography and uphold the strong grit, determination, and unwavering patriotism of a revolutionary for his country.

Poster of Bagha Jatin

The decision to release this cinematic masterpiece in Hindi paves its way to reach more audiences. The newly unveiled poster features Dev in his fighter attire upholding the essence of the movie by exuberating a powerful aura, charismatic charm, and striking pose while being surrounded by symbolic elements of the freedom struggle.

The movie also features actress Sudipta Chakraborty in a pivotal role. Sreeja Dutta is paired as the female lead opposite Dev as his on-screen wife Indubala. While Nilayan Chatterjee has arranged for the music, Gopi Bhagat is the director of photography in the movie.

The movie is slated for a Durga Puja release on October 20, 2023.