Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' to have grand screening at Eiffel Tower

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set for the worldwide premiere of their upcoming film Bawaal. Before hitting OTT, the movie will have its first screening at the Salle Gustave Eiffel in Paris. This makes it the first Indian film to get a screening at the Eiffel Tower.

“Bawaal will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop. Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the premiere will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film,” a source told a media organisation

Directed and co-written by Nitesh Tiwari, the romance drama is produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons. The film is a love story set in the backdrop of World War 2 and will feature a gripping narrative, taking the audiences on a journey through Europe.

The film was announced in 2020 and wrapped up production in July 2022. Janhvi who was last seen in the 2022 releases Mili and Goodluck Jerry will also be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. She will be making her Telugu film debut with the Koratala Siva directorial Devara starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Varun who was last seen in the film Bhediya will now be starring in the Indian version of the American spy-thriller web series Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.