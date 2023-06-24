Kangana Ranaut to declare 'Emergency' in November

The first look of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency sent shockwaves across the country with her outstanding performance as India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film is slated to hit the big screens on November 24. The striking announcement video also marks 48 years since the Prime Minister had a state of emergency declared across the country.

Ever since her first glimpses as PM Indira Gandhi surfaced online, it left the fans rooting. And now with an impactful stance and dialogue delivery, she nails the character to the T. That’s not all, the actress’ prosthetics and mannerisms which she has worked on to essay the role have also hit the bull’s eye.

Talking about Emergency, Kangana shares, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen."

Manikarnika Films presents Emergency, directed, produced and story by Kangana Ranaut, supported with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah. Emergency stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.