Shraddha Kapoor kickstarts prep for Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor while she preps for Stree 2. Don't miss the write-up on the wall!

Shraddha Kapoor has always made the audience go gaga with her brilliant performances in her films. Among many films, one of her 2018 releases, Stree was immensely loved by the audience. Time and again, the actress has been keeping the audience's excitement rising with updates of its second part. Keeping up the spree, Shraddha shares a glimpse of the preparation of Stree 2.

Director Amar Kaushik shared gorgeous pictures of Shraddha, who seems to kickstart prep for Stree 2. In the caption, he wrote, "Ohh Stree, Tu kaun hai??? Tera naam kya??"

As the actress reshared the prep glimpses on her social media, she expressed her bliss and wrote -

"Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai,

Bas hassi nahi rok sakti"

Having seen Shraddha's preparation for Stree 2, we can assume what a plethora of fun and entertainment the actress will bring to the screen with the release of the film. Moreover, it has indeed raised the excitement of the audience to witness Shraddha back on the screen in the next part of this franchise.

Apart from this, Shraddha's recent release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ was a huge box office success and received immense love from the audiences in its theatrical as well as digital run.