Kajol on portrayal of lust in Bollywood: "People believe in multiple soulmates these days"

The much-awaited Netflix film Lust Stories 2 is finally here. The stellar cast and crew of the film has already been creating buzz, with unconventional pairings like Tamanna Bhatia and Vijay Varma stealing the highlights. However, one of the performances cinephiles have been looking forward to is definately of Kajol. In a recent interview with a media publication, the actress shared her stance on the portrayal of lust in the contemporary times.

When she was asked about the first time she because aware about the word lust, the actress shared, "Well, I'm a reader. I've always loved reading since I was a kid. My understanding of lust started with that. To me, lust is an intense need to do something." She then moved on to expressing what lust means to her personally, saying, "I always describe myself as having an intense lust for life. I love to eat, I love to dance, I love to listen to music, I love to knit and crochet. There are so many things in my life that I love like going out with my children. They crack me up and I love laughing and making people laugh. There are so many things that I absolutely love and I need to do them. That by definition is lust."

Having portrayed heroines of the old Bollywood school of romance in the 90's, the actress spoke about how the defination of lust has changed now. "Lust used to be two flowers coming together at one point. Two red roses used to come together and that was it. Next, she's pregnant (laughs). So I think we've evolved just a step forward and decided to make something like Lust Stories 2," she said, further noting, "Believe cinema reflects society. Right now, the movies are speaking in the language that love is defined by today. As far as eternal love stories are concerned, I don't think anyone believes in it today. Nobody wants to die for anyone for sure. There is no belief in eternal love stories. If not you, there will be someone else. People believe in multiple soulmates these days. And therefore, all the love stories we've made so far have been very differently made. They're based more on friendships, modern relationships and society."

For the uninitiated, Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories, just like its predecessor. Each of these are directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Apart from Kajol, the film features Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Tamannaah, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi and Amruta Subhash.

