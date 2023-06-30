Preeti Jhangiani makes big screen comeback

Remember the softspoken, pretty girl, Kiran, in Mohabbatein? Well, that was debutante Preeti Jhangiani, who later worked in films like LOC Kargil, Aan: Men at Work and other such movies before taking a long hiatus. Preeti is now busy with back-to-back projects apart from being actively involved in Pro Panja League founded by her and her husband Parvin Dabas. The actress speaks about her upcoming film Mahapaur, and what kept her busy all this while.

What made you say yes to Mahapaur?

Mahapaur will most probably see a theatrical release. It is a movie based on Lucknow politics and I play the protagonist, the mayor of the city. It is a very different role for me as the audience will get to see me reprise a grey character, which is fictional but very close to reality. We shot the film entirely in Lucknow in real locations. It addresses a very real, relevant issue, which is the degradation of the environment and how corruption in politics is not only affecting the middle class but also the environment.

How did you prepare for the role?

I have depended completely on my director Avinash Gupta and his vision as he has grown up in Lucknow. But yes, we are not here to portray politics or politicians in a negative light. It is very important to state that in any democracy and governance, a very delicate balance is needed for any person in power. For a few weeks, I practised my dialogues so that they genuinely sound like a person who is used to being in power.

What made you stay away from film industry for long?

I don’t think I stayed away. I was connected to my fans and audience through my events and shows. But the films I was being offered did not excite me. So I waited for the right project.

How did this interest in arm wrestling grow?

The idea of an arm wrestling league was my husband Parvin Dabas’ idea. But we nurtured the vision together. My company, Swen Entertainment, runs a lot of digital websites on sports like The MMA India Show, the Sports India Show and such, and we were always into sports. When we decided on sports promotion, we wanted to go with a sport which had less support. Also, arm wrestling or panja has its roots set deep in India and we were sure it could be a hugely popular sport.

How have you been balancing your films and official work for Pro Panja League?

It is a balancing act and requires a lot of planning. But I feel every woman is a multitasker and can do a lot of things at one time! Don’t forget, I am also a mother of two boys!

What keeps you busy when not working?

My two boys, Jaiveer (12) and Dev (8). It’s a lot of work and a big responsibility to raise the two.

How do you wish to support the arm wrestlers?

We are giving them a huge platform with the Pro Panja League. We have taught them to grow their social media numbers, and many of them are popular now — getting jobs, training opportunities and so on. Being on Sony Sports with the Pro Panja League will get them both money and fame!

How do you keep fit?

One hour of any activity like walking or yoga or functional training every day; eating in moderation and staying away from junk food.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Very busy but also on a beach!

Are there any upcoming projects other than Mahapaur?

Kafas, directed by Sahil Sangha, is being aired on Sony Liv. It also stars Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi and Vivan Bhatena.