Kapil Sharma shares how Zwigato has made him more sensitive towards delivery executives

The upcoming film Zwigato has already generated buzz with its recent trailer launch, which included a personal anecdote shared by comedian and lead actor of the film, Kapil Sharma.

Sharma recounted a time when his wife had ordered a cake online for a friend's birthday celebration, and says, "When the delivery person came with the cake we saw that the box had tilted, resulting in the sides of the cake sticking to the box. We sent for a replacement but I felt bad thinking that they will be reprimanded for it by the shop or worse they might take it out of their paycheck. So I quickly went to them and asked for the cake and said that we're anyways going to cut it before eating so it's not a big deal. I think it is because I had played this character in Zwigato that I felt a sense of responsibility towards them, as it wouldn't have been a big deal on any other day but because for the span of the shoot I have lived that character's life, I was very conscious of my actions this time around."

In the film, Sharma plays the role of Manas Mahto, a food deliveryman who struggles to make a living due to the pandemic's impact on his work. The character showcases the difficulties faced by delivery workers, such as long working hours, low wages, and the risk of contracting COVID-19. Shahana Goswami portrays Pratima Mahto, Manas's wife, who supports and encourages him through his struggles.



Zwigato's message is both timely and relevant, emphasizing the importance of empathy and consideration towards working-class individuals, particularly delivery workers who make our lives more convenient during these difficult times. As such, the film is highly anticipated and eagerly awaited by audiences. Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato is all set to release on March 17.