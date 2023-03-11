Upcoming Bengali movie Ghasjomi questions less-asked topics and societal taboos

Bengali movies in recent times are reaching out to the audience with the simplistic, straightforward storytelling of common men that probably everyone can relate to. Sumantra Roy’s Ghashjomi tells one such story as well.

Produced by Priyanka More and Mosaic in Films, the film stars fresh faces Sanjita, Suvosmita Mukherjee, Sawon Chakroborty, Debashish Chatterjee and Aarshi Roy in pivotal roles.

The film, which has won a record-breaking 87 awards and recognitions in various film festivals, chooses to break the unspoken societal taboos through this film. The film revolves around Ipshita and Barna, played by Sanjita and Suvosmita. A formal meeting between these two women in the film, because of Barna’s anthropological research, turns into a very close bond that eventually changes them and shapes their lives in unexpected ways. Although there are no big names in the film, the sublime performances from all the characters, along with a neat script and a gripping storyline have garnered a lot of appreciation already.