Oscars 2023: Check out the full list of winners

The 95th Academy Awards has finally come to a close, leaving cinephiles across the world with a bunch of performances in their must-watch list, and some surprises. Hosted by popular show host Jimmy Kimmel, the grand ceremony was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 13.



Indians were looking forward to the ceremony without a doubt, as the country had three nominations overall (in the categories of Best Documentary Short, Best Documentary Feature Film, and Best Original Song). Out of these, it brought home awards for Best Documentary Short Film for The Elephant Whisperers and Best Original Song for the much-coveted Naatu Naatu from the Rajamouli-directorial RRR. Unfortunately, Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes lost the race to Navalny, in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Apart from these, the Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and the World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front had nine nominations each. The multiverse-spanning Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the favorite this year with 11 nominations and won seven of them, including Best Picture. Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale



Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR



Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick



Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking



Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water



Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front



Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front



Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse



Best Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers



Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)



Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale



Best Documentary Feature Film: Navalny



Best Live Action Short: An Irish Goodbye



Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio