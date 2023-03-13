Oscars 2023: Check out the full list of winners
The multiverse-spanning Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the favorite this year with 11 nominations and won seven of them, including Best Picture
The 95th Academy Awards has finally come to a close, leaving cinephiles across the world with a bunch of performances in their must-watch list, and some surprises. Hosted by popular show host Jimmy Kimmel, the grand ceremony was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 13.
Indians were looking forward to the ceremony without a doubt, as the country had three nominations overall (in the categories of Best Documentary Short, Best Documentary Feature Film, and Best Original Song). Out of these, it brought home awards for Best Documentary Short Film for The Elephant Whisperers and Best Original Song for the much-coveted Naatu Naatu from the Rajamouli-directorial RRR. Unfortunately, Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes lost the race to Navalny, in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.
Apart from these, the Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and the World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front had nine nominations each. The multiverse-spanning Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the favorite this year with 11 nominations and won seven of them, including Best Picture. Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR
Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Best Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers
Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale
Best Documentary Feature Film: Navalny
Best Live Action Short: An Irish Goodbye
Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio