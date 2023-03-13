Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone and Rihanna lead the fashion game [PHOTOS]  

The Oscars 2023 wasn't just about the cinematic achievements, but also about the fashion statements made by the stars on the red carpet.

The event saw an elite step out in their most glamorous and striking outfits, vying for the coveted title of best-dressed.

One of the standout appearances of the evening was made by Deepika Padukone, who looked absolutely stunning in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble, complemented by exquisite Cartier jewels. Her regal appearance left the audience in awe and cemented her status as a global fashion icon.

Check out her photos here:

Apart from the Bollywood actor, Rihanna’s look also made heads turn. The Barbadian pop queen made an appearance in a gorgeous Maison Alaia ensemble flaunting her baby bump in a sheer mesh turtle neck top.

Take a look at her clicks here:

RiRi exuded confidence and elegance with her every step, setting the bar high for the other attendees.