Chitrangda Singh makes an impactful presence in the much-awaited thriller Gaslight

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh's much-awaited movie Gaslight's trailer has already created a buzz among the audience! Starring alongside Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her in a new avatar! Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, the high-octane suspense thriller is what we are looking forward to all month!

The versatile actress is known for her remarkable selection of movie roles and her talent has been loved by her fans all over India. Chitrangda who made her film career debut in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi has since been seen playing multiple striking roles in movies of all genres. Whether you talk about her stunning work in the comedy movie Desi Boys or the critically acclaimed Inkaar, Chitrangda’s work is one that is highly appreciated and applauded by the cinema-lovers. Chitrangda has charmed us with her simplicity as Latika in the series Modern Love Mumbai and won hearts through her complex roles like Mary Biswas in Bob Biswas. The actress has established herself one of the top actresses the country has seen.

A still from the movie

The outstanding performer and artiste Chitrangda is seen playing yet another mystic nuanced role as we get to know from the trailer of Gaslight. The actress's die-hard fans are ready to see Chitrangda back in action in this thriller murder mystery which has already pushed us to the edge of our seats!

When speaking about her experience while shooting and working with new co-stars, the ever-so-humble Chitrangda said, “It was absolutely lovely working with Sara and Vikrant. The two have done an abundance of work in Bollywood and the casting of this film sets you up for interesting scenes. The three of us are very distinct from one another as people and actors, but together the chemistry and suspense we were able to build and create in regard to the plot is honestly exceptional. You can only expect that we have had a great time on set.”

