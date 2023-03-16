Post Gulmohar, actor Jatin Goswami bags 4-5 projects including Garmi

Actor Jatin Goswami is best known for his work in Hotstar's The Great Indian Murder, Netflix's Delhi Crime 2, HIT: The First Case, Anek and others is currently garnering accolades for his role in Gulmohar streaming on Hotstar starring alongside Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and others.

Post his Gulmohar success, he is all set to reunite with Tigmanshu Dhulia for a web series called Garmi. "The show is in the same milieu as Haasil. The story revolves around student politics and has a very talented cast of youthful actors" says Jatin.

Next he has been roped in to play the main antagonist in Raveena Tandon-starrer Patna Shukla set in Bihar. The film is touted to be a social-drama produced by Dabangg producer Arbaaz Khan and also stars the late actor Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Manav Vij and Anushka Kaushik.

The much-awaited season two of The Great Indian Murder will be back again with Jatin as Vicky Rai. The whodunit thriller is set to go international this time and will be more intriguing.

Currently, Jatin is also shooting with Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi for cop-dacoit thriller titled as Ghamasaan and has a feature film in pipeline.

Sharing about the kind of responses he is getting on Gulmohar's success he says, "The responses have been amazing from the industry and outside the industry as well. Everyone who has watched, have loved the film. It has spread through word of mouth and got millions of viewership in 10 days. It already feels like a huge blockbuster and it's extremely heartwarming to see the responses."

Jatin is immensely grateful with the kind of versatile roles coming his way. He says, "I am a director's actor. I try to understand his vision and the script, be honest and true to my character. Also, I'm immensely satisfied that I am getting to play such wide range of characters like the one I played in Gulmohar which is very different than what I've done till now. I'm lucky to get different shades of characters until now; it's a very exciting time to be an actor. If you prove yourself, people are ready to put their money on you. Now, you can soon see me playing a gender reversal role."