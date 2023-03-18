India's first-ever audio film ‘Blindfold’ tells its story using just sounds

Blindfold, a ground-breaking Malayalam film that takes viewers on a journey through the perspective of a blind person has made its way to record books as it has become the country's first-ever audio cinema. Directed by creative designer Binoy Karamen and produced by Klum, a luxury apparel brand and Intellectual Monkey Productions, the film has not only created a new genre in Indian cinema but also set a benchmark in the world of filmmaking.

Also read: Kollywood actor Prasanna joins Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’

By using sound as the primary storytelling tool, Blindfold creates a deeply immersive cinematic experience that pushes the boundaries of traditional filmmaking. The movie follows the events in the life of a blind man, who becomes a witness in a murder case. The story of the murder investigation is narrated with no visuals and puts the audience in the shoes of a blind man, with only sounds to guide them.

“The medium of cinema is visual. Blindfold does not have visuals. Despite that, it does not limit the cinematic experience a normal cinema can offer. In theatres, one can truly experience this. This project has been the result of my thinking and research for the past 11 years. It has always fascinated me how different elements of a movie affect the viewer's senses,” said Binoy.

The director added, “The beauty of a world that is blinded by light is what I wish to portray in my work. My aim with the movie is to inspire the audience's imagination with sound design, music, and dialogue and help them navigate the world with sounds. I hope Blindfold will push to improve your focus on your surroundings and understand the importance of inner voices more than our sights.”

According to sources, the story is narrated from the perspective of Rajan, a blind lottery seller in the city of Kozhikode, who happens to witness, or more aptly, 'hear' a murder take place. In the events that follow, Rajan assists the police in solving the case, based on everything he has heard, in this thrilling experience like none other.

The movie uses superior audio technology to capture and recreate a panoramic sound experience for the audience. The team behind the movie includes experienced sound designers and music producers. The movie will be presented in Dolby Atmos, giving audiences the best surround sound experience, and putting them in the middle of the action. The film's sound design is by Ajil Kurian and the music has been scored by Krishnan Unni with the script written by Surya Gaythri.

Also read: Acting was by accident, says Malavika Mohanan

“Blindfold is unfolding a new era of audio stories with more technical assistance. The experience of audio design makes the sound move all around you with thrilling realism. I am really excited to be a part of the movie and Karamen's bold way of making the movie,” said Ajil.