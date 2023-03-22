Casting director Sunny Dagar talks about casting Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in Zwigato

Casting Director Sunny Dagar best known for his work in projects like Mitron, Moothon, Aisha, Avrodh, The Bloody Brothers and The Broken News on Zee5 is currently garnering accolades for casting Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in Nandita Das's Zwigato which released in theatres on March 17. The film revolves around the life of a food delivery guy and the struggles faced by him in the gig industry.

Sharing his working experience with Nandita Das he says, "It was such a wonderful experience working with her. She had a clarity on what she wanted and that is why I worked on this film so passionately. She wanted this movie to be around reality of common people hence she told us that the cast should be realistic for the audience to easily relate themselves with."

He adds, "She was precise about the whole cast and our job was to make sure that we deliver the best person to meet her expectations. My associate and I went to Bhubaneswar and looked for many actors. We used to recheck all the auditions and shortlisted candidates which were actually justify the character on screen and leave a mark over audience. And that's how the whole process went on."

Sunny Dagar

Sharing about the kind of responses and appreciation the film is receiving he says,"We, received some good response from the audience, saying that they saw this completely different side of Kapil Sharma from a well-known comedian to a common delivery partner in the movie. He portrayed the character so amazingly, and how Shahana Goswami portrayed the character of Nandita. People really appreciated the story that how it was not the struggle of one man but the struggle of the whole family, overall the whole movie shared a great experience about the life of delivery partner and put the audience in a zone where now they will think before rating from now on."

Speaking about how the casting of Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami happened he says, "As we know Nandita always comes up with something extraordinary and this movie was around ordinary people, so to make this movie more heart touching for the audience she wanted someone who knows how to win the hearts of audience to be casted in the film and who is better than Kapil Sharma in addressing audience. Also, talking about talent then we all know Shahana’s hard work and versatility with different characters and how she tries to reach the depth of her characters and the story. So that's how these two names came up and the casting happened."