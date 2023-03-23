Hindi teaser of Chengiz, starring Bengali actor Jeet, is out now!

Jeet is all-guns blazing in the Hindi teaser that introduces audiences to Chengiz and his colourfully lethal world. Apart from the intense action and fight sequences, thumping background score and whistle-worthy dialogues, the actor is seen in an entirely different deadly yet chic avatar in this thrilling mass entertainer with universal appeal.

The high-octane, high-energy action entertainer is the first Bengali film to be released in Hindi and will hit theatre screens simultaneously with its original Bengali version. AA Films who brought blockbusters like KGF, Baahubali, Robot and Kantara among others to the Hindi market now gets Chengiz, the country’s first Pan-India Bengali film in Hindi.

Starring Jeet in and as Chengiz, the film also stars Shataf Figar, Susmita Chatterjee and Rohit Bose Roy in key roles and revolves around the underworld fabric of Calcutta from the 70’s to the mid-90’s. The film captures and chronicles the journey of ‘Chengiz’ an underworld kingpin who ruled the streets.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, Chengiz has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is set for an Eid release on the April 21.