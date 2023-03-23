Janhvi Kapoor joins Jr NTR at ‘NTR 30’ pooja ceremony; SS Rajamouli claps for the first shot 

Telugu actor Jr NTR will be next seen in the upcoming Koratala Siva film, tentatively titled, NTR30. The film was officially launched on Thursday with a pooja ceremony, which was attended by SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be making her Telugu debut with the project. Rajamouli was the special guest at the event and he clapped the first shot for shooting commencement.

Many videos and images from the event were shared on Twitter. An array of images from the ceremony was also shared by the official Twitter handle of NTR Arts. In one of the videos, Jr NTR can be seen welcoming Janhvi at the launch. The actress was dressed in a light green saree for the pooja ceremony. The RRR actor shook her hand as she arrived at the venue.

Another clip features Jr NTR and Janhvi joining Rajamouli on stage while he clapped for the shoot commencement. Talking about the project at the event, Siva said, “The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It’s a very emotional story about how we live in a world that has more monsters than humans.”

NTR 30 marks the second collaboration between Jr NTR and Kortala Siva after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. The action drama also starred Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen in important roles. Ever since the announcement of the film, fans have been asking for an update on the movie on social media.

Jr NTR had opened up on the topic at the pre-release event of Kalyan Ram’s film, Amigo, saying, “Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update that doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more.”