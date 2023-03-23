Odisha waives entertainment tax for Nandita Das's Zwigato

Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles, has been made tax-free in Odisha, where it was shot. The government of Odisha announced that it is waiving off entertainment tax on movie tickets for Zwigato as part of its effort to promote the movie and the state as a destination for film shooting. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik applauded Nandita Das for her efforts in promoting the state as a destination for commercial movie-making and made the announcement of the entertainment tax waiver.

Zwigato has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences for its universal theme. The positive word of mouth has encouraged the Odisha government to take this move, which is sure to help drive people to the cinemas and promote the message of the movie to a wider audience.

Overall, this is a great boost for Zwigato and its message, and it's a testament to the hard work put in by the cast and crew of the film, as well as the support from the government of Odisha.