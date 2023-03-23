Superhit thriller Anthony gets launched in Bangla on Odisha's first OTT platform

Anthony, the superhit thriller series, gets launched in Bangla, after receiving an overwhelming response from its Odia audience. Odisha's first independent OTT platform, AAO NXT, has launched AAO NXT Bangla to cater to Bengali audiences. The platform aims to be focused on creating itself as an Eastern India-based content platform. AAO NXT is a multi-award-winning national platform best known for producing the acclaimed Odia films Four and Capital Talkies.

Anthony, played by Manoj Mishra, is a notorious gang member of a famous politician whose real identity is mistaken and who has lost his shadow. The turmoil to get it back eventually unfolds several more truths surrounding the primary characters in the movie. The leading star cast of the series included actor Manoj Mishra along with actor Partha Sarathi Ray, who will be seen as a law-abiding police officer. The other star cast includes Choudhry Bikash Das, Jay Prakash Das, Sonali Sarmistha, and Dev.

Speaking on this release, Kaushik Das, the CEO and Founder of AAO NXT, said, "Bengal has a huge market for entertainment and unique contents. This has provided us with an opportunity to launch this unique platform. With that now the exclusive contents are out to cater our Bengali audience in their own language. We've put our heart and soul into this series, which has received a lot of attention in the Odisha market, and we're expecting a decent amount of adrenaline rush from our viewers; much more is on the way.