Actor Kaveri Seth, on her debut in films with Gulmohar

Born and raised in Delhi, actress Kaveri Seth knew no one in the film world till she met Mira Nair and ended up assisting her for a year. Also a part of Nair's mini-series for BBC, A Suitable Boy, starring Tabu and Ishaan Khatter, where she played Shireen Irani, Kaveri just debuted in films with the much-appreciated Gulmohar, streaming on Disney+Hotstar. This Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore starrer saga, sees her play Divya Batra, Sharmila's granddaughter-in-law.

A trained Bharatanatyam, jazz and contemporary dancer, Kaveri debuted in theatre in the US with Bay Area Drama Company. Here, she played the lead role of Ratna in Mahesh Dattani’s Dance Like A Man, and Jyoti (also lead) in Vijay Tendulkar’s Kanyadaan.

We had a chat with the actress on her recent film debut and more.

Tell us how gulmohar happened.

While I was assisting Mira Nair on a BBC series, I met Rahul Chittella, the director of Gulmohar, who is a long-time associate and producer of Mira. After assisting Mira for a year, I decided to take the leap and pursue acting full time. While auditioning and hustling in Mumbai in 2020, Rahul asked me to audition for Gulmohar. I went through two rounds of auditions for three different characters and a table read where I read for multiple parts. Finally, after a camera test I was offered the role of Divya.

How did you prepare for the role?

I spoke to the director multiple times to understand his vision for the character and I shared my ideas. I worked with my acting mentor and we also had a couple of workshops with acting coach Puja Sarup which were very interesting and helpful.

How was it working with Sharmila Tagore?

Incredible and beautiful. Sharmila Tagore is of course a legend, immensely talented and experienced. Working with her, being with her on set and getting some time off the set as well is something I’ll always cherish. She is so precise and observant as an actor and was always kind and welcoming. She plays such a cool grandmother in the film -- a woman who is sure of herself, who gives to her family generously yet also doesn’t lose sight of her own needs and wants. I loved the playful energy that she brought to her character while also being with the heavier emotions beautifully.

What will you remember about her forever?

She is strong yet kind, sure of herself but always curious and eager to learn. And she loves what she does, which made it all the more enjoyable for all of us to share our time with her on set, as co-actors. In the film there is a moment when Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) leaves in a car and Kusum (Sharmila Tagore) is left behind with the rest of the family. When she turns to go back to the house - her face at that moment is unforgettable. There was so much pain in her eyes, she looked like a completely different person -- someone who had shed every possible guise and was her most vulnerable self.

How was working with Manoj Bajpayee?

The most exciting, and inspiring experience! He puts so much thought into the scenes, is constantly exploring the craft and is always eager to share that with his co-actors. I was one of the few new actors on set, and he made it a point to make me and others feel welcome.

You chose to pursue acting after A Suitable Boy. How has the journey been since?

I had never trained as an actor before, and my only acting experience was doing theater in America. So, there was a lot I had to figure out - how to act for the camera, how to audition even, how to be patient as an actor and how to face rejection. It’s been such a journey, but while there have been difficult days, I have no complaints.

I've learned to not take things personally, to remember that things will always change, and to do what you do for the right reasons, whatever they are for you.

What inspires you as an actor?

I continue to work with my acting mentor and I do acting and voice workshops. As and when I get a chance, I watch as much work as possible and hear from people who have different approaches to the craft. Life inspires me, real people inspire me and exploring those deep human emotions inspires me besides simplicity.

Any filmmaker you want to work with?

Mira Nair, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar, and Shoojit Sircar among others.

Your upcoming projects?

I have been working on a play with my mentor that I’m quite thrilled about! There are also a couple of exciting projects coming up; a yet-to-be-announced series that goes into production this summer, and a short film set in Mumbai that features a captivating script and a lot for me to explore as an actor.