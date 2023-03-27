Bheed actor Sushil Pandey talks about reuniting with Anubhav Sinha for the third time

Actor Sushil Pandey best known for his work in Human, Maharani 1 & 2, Inside Edge 3, Anek, Phas Gaye Re Obama, Article 15, Super 30, Jolly LLB 1 & 2, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, is currently garnering accolades for his recently released film Bheed, helmed by director Anubhav Sinha.

The actor gets candid about his rapport with director Anubhav Sinha and his role. Sharing his experience reuniting with Sinha for the third time he says, "As usual there was food, fun and laughter every day. It was a hectic shoot because of the nature of the story but after pack up we had chaat counter, kebab or barbeque on set almost every day. This is my third film with him and I'm sure many more to come. He is director cool of my life. We have a really great rapport as an actor - director. He gives a lot of space as an actor to explore. So for me working with Anubhav is like playing on my home ground. I'm jealous not being on his set if he is shooting."

Talking about his role he says, "I am playing a character named Kanhaiya, who is simple, underprivilege working class from rural india. A driver of a privilege class woman Geetanjali played by Dia Mirza. He goes all out with her to bring her daughter back home any how, during the pandemic. He stands by her every where and is very loyal to her. Despite feeling bad about certain things of her he never gives any reaction or expresses himself."

Describing his working experience with his co actors he states, "I really can't explain in words. It was a great experience. I know Raj since long time so it was fun working with, you can't stop laughing if you are with Rajkumar Rao. Bhumi also know me when she was casting director in Yashraj, so we gelled well. It was great talking to Pankaj as he is an institution of knowledge, whenever I got chance I bombard with questions on him specially regarding Theatre and literature. Virendra Saxena sir is an elder brother to me. Also, Ashutosh ji is a great orator, you will feel to listened him and Adiya Shrivastava ji, is very calm person and extremely friendly nature. It was first time working with Dia Mirza and she is really a beautiful soul. We use too talk a lot about her previous films and even about our family. It was a fulfilling experience altogether!"

The film revolves around the struggles of migrant workers in India during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 which stars Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and others.