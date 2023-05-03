Kamlesh K Mishra's movie Azamgarh brings true incidents of terrorism to life 

National Award-winning director-writer Kamlesh K Mishra's debut feature film Azamgarh is based on true terrorism incidents. The movie was completed back in 2019 but could not be released in theatres due to the pandemic. Featuring Anuj Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Amita Walia, and other talented actors, Azamgarh was released on Mask TV, this April 28.



Commenting on this 90-minute film, director Kamlesh shares, "Azamgarh is my first debut feature film, both written and directed by me. The storyline of the 90-minute film is from the year 2001 to 2008 when India, America and Europe were shaken by big terror attacks. Azamgarh is the centre point of this film because there were many terrorist connections to this place which were revealed during investigations and even such allegations were made. Though the movie is based on terrorism, but its a very emotional story of a family who is strangled in such terrorist events. The film is not focusing much on bomb blast and attacks but it's more emphasized on emotional bonding."



With an engaging storyline, the director wanted to exhibit real life stories of young boys who were brainwashed to take part in terror activities. Talking about what prompted him to make this movie, the director added, "In 2001, when 9/11 took place in America after that many countries were facing such terror attacks, including our country, which were happening repetitively in consecutive years. Also, during the Batla House encounter, some young boys were caught and they hailed from Azamgarh. So, this is a real-life story of how young boys were brain washed to join terrorists. Since my story was an amalgamation of true incidents, so I had to take many tough decisions in terms of revealing the identity and other things as well. I assure that the storyline and the narrative is very gripping and it will keep you at the edge of the seat despite not being a thriller or mystery."



A prominent actor like Pankaj Tripathi definitely gives bonus points to any movie with his commendable acting skills. Sharing his work experience with the actors, director Kamlesh K Mishra says, "Undoubtedly, Pankaj Tripathi is a brilliant actor. He is very easy to work with. Since it was my first film, all my actors and team members were very supportive." He continues, "Debutante Anuj Sharma plays a young boy in the film who, despite his good education, becomes involved in terrorist activities. He has done a fabulous job and portrayed the character very well."